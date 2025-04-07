'A lot of noise' Dallas Cowboys could land big play WR in NFL Draft
With the 2025 NFL Draft rapidly approaching, the NFL mock draft and projections are rolling out at a rapid rate. For the Dallas Cowboys, that has led to plenty of draftniks penciling in offensive playmakers for America's Team.
Dallas is in desperate need of a WR2 and can still add bodies to the running back room, and draft guru Todd McShay thinks the team will get Dak Prescott some help on the outside.
According to McShay, there is a growing belief that the Cowboys will target Arizona Wildcats star Tetairoa McMillan with the No. 12 overall pick.
"I'm hearing a lot of noise about Tet going at 12 to Dallas," McShay said.
McMillan would be the perfect running mate for CeeDee Lamb and would give the Cowboys an imposing threat in the red zone.
At the NFL Combine, the Waimanalo, Hawaii native measured 6-foot-4, 219 points.
In his final collegiate season, McMillan ranked third in the FBS with 1,319 receiving yards while leading the Wildcats in receptions (84) and touchdown catches (8). He was named a first-team All-American and first-team All-Big 12 Conference.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
