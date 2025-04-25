Dallas Cowboys make controversial selections in SI's Day 2 mock draft
The Dallas Cowboys bolstered the trenches in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL draft by taking Alabama guard Tyler Booker at No. 12 overall. It might not have been the splashiest selection, but he was a safe pick and fits the style of play head coach Brian Schottenheimer prefers.
Heading into the second night of the draft, the Cowboys have two selections. They're scheduled to be on the clock at No. 44 in Round 2 and 76 in Round 3. Ideally, they'll find a way to add at least one playmaker on offense, but that's not the case in this Friday night mock from SI's Daniel Flick.
While Flick doesn't take a wide receiver or running back, he does give Dallas two studs on defense.
44. Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College
This is a surprise selection since Donovan Ezeiruaku was widely believed to be a Round 1 selection. The ACC-sack leader would be well worth the selection at this point, and as Flick states, he would be an "early impact player."
"Lanky, athletic and ultra productive, Ezeiruaku has the tools to be an early impact player. He received plenty of Round 1 buzz before sliding to Day 2." — Flick
76. Demetrius Knight Jr., LB, South Carolina
This is where fans might start to get antsy. Flick has Dallas going with South Carolina linebacker Demetrius Knight at No. 76. To be fair, this is an excellent selection and the value is off the charts.
The problem is that it sends them into Saturday without a running back or wide receiver, and they don't pick again until Round 5. Not the scenario most fans expected.
