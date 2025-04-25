Cowboys getting buried in draft grades after 2025 NFL first round selection
The Dallas Cowboys selected an offensive lineman for the second straight year in the NFL Draft. This year, it was Alabama guard Tyler Booker.
Booker will be a part of a very young offensive line for the Cowboys, which includes 2024 draft picks, Tyler Guyton, and Cooper Beebe.
However, drafting a guard in the first round always brings out an overreaction, and the quick reaction draft grade for the Cowboys is a perfect example.
According to Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano and Matt Verderame, the Cowboys have earned a disappointing D grade with their selection of Booker in the first round.
"Booker is the top guard prospect in this class. The 321-pound Connecticut native earned second-team All-American and first-team All-SEC honors in 2024, playing with both power and technique while having 34½’-inch arms. With the Crimson Tide, Booker started 26 games over three seasons," writes Verderame.
However, the duo doesn't give a clean reason as to why the Cowboys received such a bad grade for the selection.
It wasn't the pick that many in the fanbase were hoping for, as a lot of pre-draft talk was around the team taking a wide receiver. However, more protection for quarterback Dak Prescott can't be a bad thing. Right?
The Cowboys' first night of the 2025 NFL Draft is over, unless Jerry shocks the world with a trade. You may not be happy with the first selection, but there's plenty of meat left on the bone in this draft.
