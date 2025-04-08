Cowboys get Jourdan Lewis replacement on Day 2 in new Mel Kiper mock draft
After injuries plagued the Dallas Cowboys' secondary during the 2024 NFL season and star slot corner Jourdan Lewis left for the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency, the team needs to bolster its defensive backfield in the upcoming NFL Draft.
ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. recently shared his latest mock draft with just over two weeks until the festivities in Green Bay and has the Cowboys addressing the cornerback position on Day 2.
With the team needing to improve and replace Lewis, who was a leader on the defensive side of the ball, Kiper projects the Cowboys will select Ole Miss Rebels star corner Trey Amos.
Amos measured 6-foot-1, 195 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine, with 31 1/4-inch arms. He impressed with a 4.43-second 40-yard dash.
"Trevon Diggs had 11 interceptions in 2021, and DaRon Bland had nine in 2023. But neither played more than 11 games last season, and both struggled at times in coverage when on the field. The end result was 7.9 yards allowed per opponent pass attempt, which tied for worst in the NFL," Kiper wrote.
"Amos had three picks and 15 pass breakups last season, and he has played in 63 career games. In addition to shoring up the outside, he'd help replace Jourdan Lewis, the Cowboys' slot corner who left in free agency."
Selecting Amos would fill a major area of need for Dallas and give the team some flexibility at cornerback. With DaRon Bland in line for a contract extension and the team deciding what the future will hold for Trevon Diggs, who suffered a second-straight season-ending knee injury in 2024, it's important for the team to add talented, young prospects who could blossom into potential stars.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
