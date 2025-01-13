Overlooked running back that Cowboys could add in 2025 NFL Draft
The Dallas Cowboys will be looking to bolster their roster in a few areas when the time comes for the 2025 NFL Draft.
Talk of adding a running back has long been the chatter with the fanbase, but the team should also make re-signing Rico Dowdle a priority.
MORE: Cowboys should pass on 1st-round RB in 2025 draft for this sleeper pick
However, if the team decides to add another potential star to the backfield, there is one draft prospect who deserves more shin than he has been getting.
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kaleb Johnson isn't getting the air time that maybe Ashton Jeanty gets. However, the Hawkeyes star could be a massive addition to the Cowboys.
Johnson led the Big Ten in rushing yards with 1,537 yards and led the conference in rushing touchdowns with 21.
The incredible 2024 season was good enough for Johnson to earn All-American honors and shoot up many draft boards.
The running back prospects as a whole have seemingly been a little disrespected. Jeanty and Arizona State's Cam Skattebo are currently winning the day due to postseason appearances.
But make no mistake: if Johnson is available at any time the Cowboys are selecting, the front office must consider bringing in the talented running back.
