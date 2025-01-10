Cowboys should pass on 1st-round RB in 2025 NFL for this sleeper pick
It is draft season for the Dallas Cowboys. Mock drafts, who they should take, who they should pass on, all of that is being discussed around the fanbase.
The Cowboys are owners of the No. 12 pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. There are a few avenues the team can go with that selection, one being running back depth.
MORE: Top NFL Draft prospects in Texas-Ohio State CFP semifinal for Cowboys
All eyes are on Boise State's Ashton Jeanty, who is being projected as the first running back taken in the draft. However, there are a few names that have made an impression during the College Football Playoff.
One name, though, the Cowboys should definitely pass on if they decide to take a running back with their first selection.
Arizona State's Cam Skattebo burst on the scene during the Sun Devils meeting with the Texas Longhorns in the College Football Playoff.
Skattebo's performance in that game was no outlier to the rest of his season. Skattebo was a machine. The Sun Devils star led the Big 12 in rushing yards with 1,711 yards. Skattebo also finished the year with 21 rushing touchdowns.
The numbers are massive, but will Skattebo's talent make the jump to the NFL? The Cowboys may want to put their chips on another running back in the draft.
