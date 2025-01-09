Mike McCarthy should make the decision for the Cowboys & walk away
The Dallas Cowboys are once again the center of attention. Sure, that's not surprising, and yes, it is hurting the franchise.
The decision on head coach Mike McCarthy's future has yet to be determined, and if McCarthy leaves, it will put this franchise ten steps back.
No, not because of what McCarthy has built in Dallas, but because top coaching candidates will be hired elsewhere.
However, McCarthy could take matters into his own hands.
Given that the Cowboys front office has already stopped McCarthy from interviewing for other jobs, not bringing him back would be a huge slap in the face for the Super Bowl-winning coach.
So, what if McCarthy were to tell the Cowboys he is ready to move on? It would make sense if you think about it.
McCarthy's return to the franchise is probably going to be a one-off deal. So why would he welcome that kind of pressure next season?
The marriage between the Cowboys and McCarthy has been a rocky one. Maybe it is time for the parties to split. A decision expected to be made by the front office can actually be made by McCarthy.
