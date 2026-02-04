Brother of Former Cowboys Star Offers Advice After Sour Ending to Time in Dallas

The Dallas Cowboys made a few big moves to address their ailing defense as the 2025-26 NFL season came to a close.

Ahead of its final game, Dallas elected to release former All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs, and the franchise fired defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus a short time later.

Diggs ended up being claimed by the Green Bay Packers. The move reunited Diggs with one of his old teammates in Dallas, Micah Parsons, who suffered an ACL injury that ended his campaign.

MORE: Cowboys Land ‘Troy Polamalu-Level' Safety, Downhill LB in Recent NFL Mock Draft

After briefly appearing in two games with the Packers, Green Bay moved on from Diggs shortly after its season came to a close.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs looks on during warmups before the game against the Washington Commanders | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

A free agent entering the offseason, Diggs could use some stability following an up-and-down three years.

Diggs' older brother, New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs, offered some advice for the veteran defender as he prepares for another new chapter.

MORE: Quinnen Williams Raves About New Cowboys Defensive Coordinator Christian Parker

Stefon Diggs Wants Younger Brother To 'Keep Going'

Feb 2, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) speaks to media during Opening Night for Super Bowl LX at San Jose Convention Center. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Every player has a journey, with some having tougher paths than others.

Diggs had a promising start to his career, leading the NFL with 11 interceptions in 2021. However, a bright future has been derailed by constant injuries.

MORE: Micah Parsons Opens Up About 'Compromised' Relationship With Jerry Jones

The former second-round pick tore his ACL shortly after signing a $97 million extension. He only appeared in 21 games over his final three seasons with the Cowboys. Diggs was limited to eight appearances in his final year in Dallas, missing time due to a concussion and a knee injury that ultimately required surgery.

While preparing for a Super Bowl LX appearance against the Seattle Seahawks, Diggs' older brother revealed his thoughts on the situation.

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs speaks to the media after defeating the Denver Broncos in the 2026 AFC Championship Game | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

“I always tell my brother, don’t take things personal when people you don’t know personally,” Stefon Diggs said, according to The Dallas Morning News' Calvin Watkins.

“It’s going to be a million people that have opinions about you. ... As long as you living right, trying hard, playing your best, that’s what it comes down to.”

MORE: Former Dallas Cowboys Player Gets Major Promotion in Coaching Career

Stefon Diggs has gone through his fair share of hurdles. Last season, he tore his ACL while playing for the Houston Texans. A year later, Diggs recorded his seventh campaign of 1,000+ receiving yards, along with helping the Patriots earn an opportunity to play for the Lombardi Trophy.

“As long as you’re living right, working hard, trying your best, that’s what it comes down to. People are going to have millions of opinions, I feel like in terms of what you should be doing and XYZ," Diggs added. "At the end of the day, you need to work hard, you need to be a professional. I know he’s going to get another opportunity; he’s a helluva player. For me, my only words to him is keep going.”

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

During his six seasons at the professional level, Trevon Diggs has totaled 242 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, 63 pass deflections, and 20 interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns.

Diggs won't turn 28-years-old until after the 2026-27 season kicks off. It will take staying healthy, something he hasn't done lately, but Diggs could still bounce back as he looks for a fresh start.

6 Dallas Cowboys Dream Targets in 2026 NFL Free Agency

Cowboys 2026 Mock Draft Lands 'Unique' Hybrid LB, CB With 'Serious Gas'

3 Senior Bowl EDGE Rushers Putting Themselves on Cowboys’ Radar

Cowboys 'Most Likely' Cap Casualties Include 53-Game Starter, All-Pro DT

George Pickens' Dallas Cowboys Future Appears to be Written on the Wall