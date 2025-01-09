Dallas Cowboys land elite safety, massive wideout in 7-round mock draft
While the Dallas Cowboys are still trying to figure out what to do about the head coaching job, we take a break from the drama and look ahead to the 2025 NFL Draft.
As was the case in 2024, this draft is going to be vital to the team's success — or lack thereof — in 2025. With the way Jerry and Stephen Jones are avoiding free agency, Dallas is asking their rookies to step into primary roles right away.
MORE: Cowboys dysfunctional coaching situation takes another unexpected turn
Thankfully in this 7-round mock draft, they get solid value throughout and should have no problem finding contributors.
Round 1: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
Dallas has a tight salary cap this coming season and while they can move money around with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb's contracts, they're likely going to cut some veteran players. Both Malik Hooker and Donovan Wilson will be candidates, which is why Malaki Starks makes sense here.
The Cowboys haven't taken many players out of Georgia in recent years, but they should. They're elite on defense and their players typically have success at the next level.
Round 2: Savion Williams, WR, TCU
Dallas lands an excellent No. 2 option across from CeeDee Lamb in the second round with TCU’s Savion Williams. A huge target at 6-5 and 212 pounds, Williams is an explosive but raw athlete.
He will benefit from being the second option while learning from one of the best in the business.
Round 3: Jeffrey Bassa, LB, Oregon
DeMarvion Overshown is aiming to be back before December and Marist Liufau came on strong at the end of the year. The Cowboys have talent but not depth at linebacker so they add Jeffrey Bassa to the mix.
MORE: Micah Parsons makes bold prediction for Cowboys' 2025 NFL campaign
A high IQ player, Bassa has sideline-to-sideline speed and can contribute in the passing game as well as in run defense.
Round 5: Nick Singleton, RB, Penn State
With Ashton Jeanty off the board before they pick in Round 1, Dallas waits until the fifth to add a running back. This class is strong, so they still land a weapon in Nick Singleton.
The 6-foot, 223-pounder has excellent vision and can pick up yards after contact. The Cowboys should still re-sign Rico Dowdle but this duo would be a massive improvement from their 2024 running back stable.
Round 5 (Projected Comp Pick): Aeneas Peebles, DT, Virginia Tech
The only positive part of losing in-house free agents is the comp picks that follow. Dallas is projected to get three in the fifth, with this being the first.
Aeneas Peebles from Virginia Tech doesn’t have the ideal height for the position but he has power and can impact the game on all three downs.
Round 5 (Projected Comp Pick): Jack Nelson, OT, Wisconsin
With their next comp picks, Dallas brings in Jack Nelson from Wisconsin.
MORE: Jerry Jones will complete villain arc if Cowboys still let Mike McCarthy go
They’ve had a lot of luck with Wisconsin offensive linemen and Nelson has plenty of experience at left tackle.
Round 5 (Projected Comp Pick): Damien Martinez, HB, Miami
With the benefit of a third comp pick, we double up on running backs. Damien Martinez is a powerful back who had success at Oregon State and Miami.
The Cowboys could suddenly go from one decent back to three — without using a premium pick.
Round 6: Jason Marshall Jr., CB, Florida
Injuries at cornerback left the Cowboys scrambling by season’s end. They hope the offseason gets everyone healthy but they need more depth.
Marshall needs work in run defense but he has a nose for the ball and breaks up passes at a high rate.
Round 7: Antwaun Powell-Ryland, EDGE, Virginia Tech
With their final pick in this mock, the Cowboys take another Virginia Tech defensive lineman. Antwaun Powell-Rylan racked up 16 sacks this season and is worth taking a flier on late.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFL Power Rankings, Week 18: Cowboys are who we thought they were
What Cowboys denying Bears interview request means for Mike McCarthy
Bears fans rejoice Cowboys, Jerry Jones blocking Mike McCarthy interview
Cowboys fans go ballistic at presumption Dallas will retain Mike McCarthy
Jerry Jones will complete villain arc if Cowboys still let Mike McCarthy go
Cowboys make 'no-brainer' first-round pick in new 2025 NFL mock draft