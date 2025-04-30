Shavon Revel pro comparison to Seattle ballhawk should excite Cowboys fans
The Dallas Cowboys 2025 NFL draft class is still being dissected, and the feedback remains mainly positive — especially with their selections on Day 2.
Dallas started that night with Boston College defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku at pick No. 44. Then in Round 3, they selected Shavon Revel at No. 76. The East Carolina cornerback has been labeled a potential steal, which will be true if he lives up to the pro comp from Bleacher Report’s Cory Giddings.
Giddings praised Revel’s ability to play in multiple schemes and said the pro comp for the long-limbed cornerback is Riq Woolen of the Seattle Seahawks.
”Revel is a tall, long-limbed cornerback prospect from East Carolina who stands out due to his physical traits and aggressive style of play. At 6'3" and 193 pounds, Revel possesses the length and frame that NFL teams covet, particularly for outside corners. His blend of size, speed, and physicality has made him one of the more intriguing prospects in the 2025 draft class, with the potential to impact both man and zone-heavy schemes.”
A fifth-round pick out of UTSA in 2022, Woolen stands 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds. He recorded six interceptions as a rookie and has 11 in his career. Also known for his physicality, Woolen has racked up 162 tackles while breaking up 41 passes.
It’s safe to say Cowboys Nation will be happy if that’s the production they see from Revel.
