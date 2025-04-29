Cowboys receive high NFL Draft praise for third-round pick Shavon Revel
The Dallas Cowboys' 2025 rookie class has been widely regarded as one of the top hauls in the NFL Draft, but one pick stands out above the rest.
Dallas went with the "best player available" strategy throughout the draft, which landed the team Boston College edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku in Round 2 and East Carolina cornerback Shevon Revel in the third to round out Day 2.
Sports Illustrated's Daniel Flick recently shared his thoughts on the best pick in every round of the draft, with the Cowboys getting the nod for their Revel pick.
MORE: Cowboys land national champion CB in early 2026 NFL mock draft
"Notice a trend? If one were to search mock drafts from September and October, there’s a good chance several exist with Johnson, Morrison and Revel in the first round. Injuries knocked each down the board," he wrote.
"Revel is the only one who didn’t do any sort of drills or athletic testing in the spring, hence he fell the furthest. But Revel is lanky, explosive, physical and disruptive—and a first-round talent. That certainly validates Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’s decision to dance after turning in the card."
MORE: Analyst selects 2 Cowboys as ‘favorite picks’ from 2025 NFL draft
Stephen Jones has said that Revel is expected to start training camp on the PUP list, but he is expected to be cleared by the start of the season.
If Revel can return to his pre-injury form with the Cowboys, he will immediately upgrade the secondary in desperate need of another standout player at the position.
Throughout his three years at ECU, Revel recorded 70 tackles, three interceptions, one sack, one fumble recovery, and one touchdown.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys' way-too-early 2026 NFL mock draft
3 notable cut candidates for Dallas Cowboys after NFL Draft
Cowboys had 2 of top 5 NFL Draft value picks on Day 2, per advanced analytics
Cowboys ‘more than probable’ to add veteran WR, per team insider