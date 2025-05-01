DeMarvion Overshown: Cowboys draft pick Tyler Booker has 'the energy we need'
Out of all the selections the Dallas Cowboys made during the 2025 NFL draft, their first was the one that received the most criticism. At No. 12 overall, they took Alabama's Tyler Booker, who was seen as the top-rated guard in the class but was called a reach at that point in the draft.
Those who play the game might not agree. DeMarvion Overshown, for example, was thrilled to see the Cowboys land Booker.
What stood out to Overshown was the excitement Booker showed when his name was called. The third-year linebacker called Dallas football a "religion" in Texas and said Booker had "the energy we need in the building to get where we want to go."
Overshown added that "we want somebody to love the game of football, take the will out of the opponent." That lines up with Booker's approach, who said he makes "guys not love football."
Booker will have some big shoes to fill with Zack Martin retiring this offseason. He joins a line that has plenty of youth and a lot of first-round picks named Tyler.
At left tackle, they have second-year pro Tyler Guyton with 2022 first-round pick Tyler Smith next to him at left guard. It's a revamped unit with Cooper Beebe at center and the veteran Terence Steele rounding things out at right tackle.
For years, the Cowboys had a dominant line led by Martin, Tyron Smith, and Travis Frederick. Their focus as of late has been rebuilding that line, and Booker could be the final piece of the puzzle.
