Cowboys trade up, take Florida linebacker in Round 5 of NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys are adding to their linebacker corps in the fifth round of the NFL Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Florida linebacker Shemar James participates in drills during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Florida linebacker Shemar James participates in drills during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys are eager to add their latest pick to the roster.

According to Cowboys insider Nick Harris, the Cowboys are moving up 18 spots from 174 to 152 to select Florida linebacker Shemar James.

The Cowboys had to surrender a sixth-round pick to move up, but the decision to take James will help add depth to the team's linebackers and special teams.

While the Cowboys were excited to add James, NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein isn't as bullish on the linebacker from Florida.

"James flashes speed but has never really developed the recognition and response talent to chalk up playmaking production," Zierlein wrote.

"He has some twitch in his movement and does a nice job of working past blocks, but he might not be able to anticipate with enough consistency to play ahead of NFL blocking schemes. James is athletic in space and can play special teams, but he might never be more than an average backup."

American team linebacker Shemar James of Florida works in drills during Senior Bowl practice for the National team.
American team linebacker Shemar James of Florida works in drills during Senior Bowl practice for the National team. / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

James will have plenty of opportunities to prove himself as the Cowboys go into the offseason, and he will have a chance to compete for one of the final spots on the 53-man roster during training camp.

The Cowboys are on the clock next with the No. 211 overall pick in the sixth round.

Florida Gators linebacker Shemar James celebrates after he sacked LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier
Florida Gators linebacker Shemar James celebrates after he sacked LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier. / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

