Cowboys trade up, take Florida linebacker in Round 5 of NFL Draft
The Dallas Cowboys are eager to add their latest pick to the roster.
According to Cowboys insider Nick Harris, the Cowboys are moving up 18 spots from 174 to 152 to select Florida linebacker Shemar James.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys stay local to finally land RB in Round 5 of NFL Draft
The Cowboys had to surrender a sixth-round pick to move up, but the decision to take James will help add depth to the team's linebackers and special teams.
While the Cowboys were excited to add James, NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein isn't as bullish on the linebacker from Florida.
"James flashes speed but has never really developed the recognition and response talent to chalk up playmaking production," Zierlein wrote.
MORE: Biggest needs remaining for Dallas Cowboys in NFL Draft Day 3
"He has some twitch in his movement and does a nice job of working past blocks, but he might not be able to anticipate with enough consistency to play ahead of NFL blocking schemes. James is athletic in space and can play special teams, but he might never be more than an average backup."
James will have plenty of opportunities to prove himself as the Cowboys go into the offseason, and he will have a chance to compete for one of the final spots on the 53-man roster during training camp.
The Cowboys are on the clock next with the No. 211 overall pick in the sixth round.
