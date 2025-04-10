Todd McShay NFL mock draft has Cowboys landing massive playmaking WR
As the NFL Draft approaches, the speculation about where the Dallas Cowboys will turn for the No. 12 overall pick is running rampant.
There is a strong belief that the team is aiming to land an offensive playmaker, whether it be a running back or wide receiver, and the latest NFL mock draft from Todd McShay follows that trend.
McShay dropped his latest mock on The Ringer and has the Cowboys landing a massive playmaking wide receiver.
Arizona Wildcats star Tetairoa McMillan is the pick for Dallas, bringing his 6-foot-4 frame that could give the team a much-needed redzone threat.
"The Cowboys need a playmaker for Dak Prescott opposite CeeDee Lamb. I have Matthew Golden graded higher, but I’m hearing some buzz about the Cowboys’ interest in the 6-foot-4, 219-pound wideout," McShay said.
"As an outside receiver with the ability to win one-on-ones because of his length and acrobatic downfield catching prowess, McMillan would complement Lamb well."
In his final season with the Wildcats, McMillan hauled in 84 catches for 1,319 yards and eight touchdowns. It is the second consecutive year for McMillan to surpass the 1,000-yard mark.
McMillan also provides a serious red zone threat that the Cowboys have been lacking. If everything falls into place, McMillan could be exactly what Dallas needs.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
