Top NFL Draft CB 'really really' wants to play for Dallas Cowboys
Outside of wide receiver and running back, it could be argued that the biggest NFL Draft need for the Dallas Cowboys is at the cornerback position.
After the loss of Jourdan Lewis, the injury to Trevon Diggs late last season, and the uncertain future of DaRon Bland, little is known of what the Cowboys could look like at the position.
Fortunately, according to one current Cowboys player, argubaly the top corner in the class would like nothing more than to be the remedy for those issues in Arlington.
During a recent appearance on the TheKnoItAllz Podcast, Cowboys left tackle and 2024 first-round pick Tyler Guyton claimed that Texas Longhorns defensive back Jahdae "really, really" wants to play for America's Team.
"Obviously, we just lost Jourdan Lewis, so that's a big loss," Guyton said. "I have a buddy over it at the Longhorns named Jahdae Barron who really, really wants to be a Cowboy. He would be a great addition to the squad."
As an Austin, TX native, it is no surprise that Barron would want to play so close to home. And to Guyton's point, standing 5-foot-11 and weighing in at 200 pounds, he could serve as more than a sufficient replacement for Lewis and plays with a very similar style and versatility to that of the former Cowboy.
Whether he is playing nickel corner, outside corner or another position in the secondary, Barron can play any position in the secondary. He has also displayed a nose for the ball, forcing turnovers, and making impact plays.
Last season alone, he ended the year with an SEC-high five interceptions, to go along with 11 pass breakups, 67 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and one sack. That elite season helped him take home the Thorpe Award, which is given to the nation's top defensive back, and earn both first-team All-American and first-team All-SEC honors. a
During his career at Texas, Barron played in 56 games, starting 38 of those games, and recording eight interceptions, 227 total tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, 32 pass deflections and three fumble recoveries.
And with that kind of production and versatility, it is hard to imagine Dallas isn't at least thinking about making the former Longhorn a Dallas Cowboy.
