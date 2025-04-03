What did Dallas Cowboys give up to Patriots in Joe Milton trade?
Dallas Cowboys fans waking up on Thursday morning may think they went back in time to April Fool's because the team did the unthinkable and swung a trade.
On Thursday morning, reports surfaced that the Cowboys and New England Patriots have agreed to a trade for quarterback Joe Milton III.
Dallas has been rumored to have interest in Milton for several weeks, and now the deal has come to fruition.
But, considering the Cowboys and Jerry Jones' track record of overpaying in trades -- like giving up fourth-round picks for Trey Lance and Jonathan Mingo, many wondered how much the team gave up to land Dak Prescott's new backup quarterback.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cowboys traded a compensatory fifth-round pick to the Patriots for Milton and a seventh-round selection.
Milton still has three years remaining on his rookie deal, so the trade could prove to be a steal if he continues to develop under head coach Brian Schottenheimer.
While the Cowboys now have their backup quarterback entering the 2025 season, it will be interesting to see if the team is done making moves at the position. Cowboys co-owner Stephen Jones previously said the Cowboys plan to select a quarterback in the 2025 draft, but will the trade for Milton change their plans?
We will find out in just three weeks.
