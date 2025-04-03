Analyst pleads for Dallas Cowboys to make bold NFL Draft move
The Dallas Cowboys are heading into the NFL Draft with plenty of needs, but also a bevy of options at their disposal.
On the one hand, the Cowboys could stand pat and pick up a pass catching weapon or a running back to help Dak Prescott at No. 12. On the other, they could trade back, and pick up additional draft capital to fill even more holes in the roster.
However, according to NFL analyst Bucky Brooks, the Cowboys should be aggressive, and trade up for a running back.
Why? Because historically, he believes the Cowboys have been at their best when they have a dominant player in the backfield.
"There's a blueprint for teams to be successful and for the Cowboys," Brooks said on NFL Network. "Their success has always been tied to having a marquee player in the backfield. DJ was talking about those '90s teams when Jerry Jones took over, Emmitt Smith was in the backfield, and they had a powerful running back to get it done. Fast forward to later in the Dak Prescott era. It has continued to be about the tailback being there. DeMarco Murray first being a leading rusher, Ezekiel Elliott being that.
So who does Brooks think the Cowboys should target? Of course, he believes it should be Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.
Jeanty, of course, has been widely connected to the Cowboys for some time now. However, as the pre-draft process has continued, the Raiders have been the team that has been more involved with him.
Still, Brooks believes Jeanty is the key to a Cowboys resurgence.
"The Cowboys have not had that marquee player in the backfield. It's time for them to get him. So for me trade up and get Ashton Jeanty, put him in the backfield behind a big, physical offensive line, and go back to playing old-school ball. I know Brian Schottenheimer is the son of Marty Schottenheimer. When I played, for Marty Schottenheimer in Kansas City, it was about Marty Ball. I want to see a version of Marty in Dallas, where they run the ball because when the Cowboys have played like that, They've been their most successful."
Of course, all of this depends on a handful of factors, the main one being that the Cowboys even want to spend that kind of capital to acquire a player at a position with dwindling value.
But if they do, it could be at least one way to jumpstart the Cowboys offense heading into 2025.
