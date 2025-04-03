Jerry Jones atones for Dallas Cowboys’ previous QB trade blunder with Joe Milton
Just before the 2023 season kicked off, Dallas Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones pulled off a trade for Trey Lance. He felt he landed a development quarterback to groom behind Dak Prescott, but took heat for the compensation.
Jones sent the San Francisco 49ers a fourth-round pick in exchange for Lance, which doesn’t sound terrible for someone who was once the third overall pick in the NFL Draft. The problem was that Lance wasn’t a hot commodity, making this feel like an overpay from Jones.
On Thursday, Jones made up for that by landing Joe Milton III from the New England Patriots. Unlike with Lance, there were several teams reportedly interested in Milton but Dallas brought him in — along with a seventh-round pick — for a fifth-round selection.
Milton, who was a sixth-round pick out Tennessee in 2024, also has more time left on his rookie deal than Lance had when he was acquired. Entering just his second season, the rocket-armed Milton has three years remaining on his current contract.
The rookie performed well in the preseason for New England and made one regular season appearance. Milton went 22-of-29 for 241 yards and threw one touchdown in the Week 18 finale.
Earlier this offseason, the Cowboys lost Cooper Rush to the Baltimore Ravens. Milton doesn’t have the experience Rush provided but he’s far more affordable and brings a different element to the offense with his arm strength.
That’s what makes this move far superior to Jones’s previous attempt at adding a backup quarterback.
