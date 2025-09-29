Updated 2026 NFL Draft order following Cowboys' disappointing Week 4 tie
The first month of the 2025-26 NFL season is winding down, with a Monday Night Football doubleheader putting a bow on Week 4 later today. The Dallas Cowboys took the field for the final game of September on Sunday night in primetime.
Dallas had several opportunities to get a stop and secure an upset win over the visiting Green Bay Packers, but the struggling defense failed to pull through.
The end result was a 40-40 tie, but what does that mean for the team's standing in the 2026 NFL Draft order? With two first-round picks thanks to the Micah Parsons trade, there is plenty of intrigue about where the Cowboys would stand.
Following the Week 4 tie between Dallas and Green Bay, the Cowboys would currently hold two picks in the top 20.
The Cowboys' pick is currently No. 12 overall, while the Packers' selection that is making its way to Dallas is No. 20 overall. That puts the Cowboys in a prime position to land two of the prospects next spring, or to package the picks to make a major splash.
If the draft were to be held today, the New Orleans Saints would own the No. 1 overall pick.
A full look at the current 2026 NFL Draft order as we prepare for the holidays can be seen below.
Updated 2026 NFL Draft order following Sunday's Week 4 games
- New Orleans (0-4)
- Tennessee (0-4)
- New York Jets (0-3)
- Miami (0-3)
- Cleveland (1-3)
- Las Vegas (1-3)
- Carolina (1-3)
- Baltimore (1-3)
- New York Giants (1-3)
- Houston (1-3)
- Denver (1-2)
- Dallas (1-2-1)
- New England (2-2)
- Los Angeles Rams (via Atlanta - 2-2)
- Chicago (2-2)
- Washington (2-2)
- Arizona (2-2)
- Minnesota (2-2)
- Kansas City (2-2)
- Dallas (via Green Bay - 2-1-1)
- Cincinnati (2-1)
- Cleveland (via Jacksonville - 3-1)
- Seattle (3-1)
- Los Angeles Rams (3-1)
- Los Angeles Chargers (3-1)
- Indianapolis (3-1)
- Tampa Bay (3-1)
- Detroit (3-1)
- San Francisco (3-1)
- Pittsburgh (3-1)
- Buffalo (4-0)
- Philadelphia (4-0)
The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.
