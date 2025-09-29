Cowboys Country

Updated 2026 NFL Draft order following Cowboys' disappointing Week 4 tie

Where would the Dallas Cowboys pick in the 2026 NFL Draft was held today?

Josh Sanchez

A fan holds up a sign in the fourth quarter between the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium
A fan holds up a sign in the fourth quarter between the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The first month of the 2025-26 NFL season is winding down, with a Monday Night Football doubleheader putting a bow on Week 4 later today. The Dallas Cowboys took the field for the final game of September on Sunday night in primetime.

Dallas had several opportunities to get a stop and secure an upset win over the visiting Green Bay Packers, but the struggling defense failed to pull through.

The end result was a 40-40 tie, but what does that mean for the team's standing in the 2026 NFL Draft order? With two first-round picks thanks to the Micah Parsons trade, there is plenty of intrigue about where the Cowboys would stand.

MORE: Cowboys projected to add ‘physical specimen’ EDGE, massive NT in NFL mock draft

Following the Week 4 tie between Dallas and Green Bay, the Cowboys would currently hold two picks in the top 20.

Dallas Cowboys fans pose for a photograph during the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza.
Dallas Cowboys fans pose for a photograph during the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Cowboys' pick is currently No. 12 overall, while the Packers' selection that is making its way to Dallas is No. 20 overall. That puts the Cowboys in a prime position to land two of the prospects next spring, or to package the picks to make a major splash.

If the draft were to be held today, the New Orleans Saints would own the No. 1 overall pick.

A full look at the current 2026 NFL Draft order as we prepare for the holidays can be seen below.

Updated 2026 NFL Draft order following Sunday's Week 4 games

A sign sits beside the 2026 NFL Draft Countdown Clock outside of Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh
A sign sits beside the 2026 NFL Draft Countdown Clock outside of Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh / Ethan Morrison / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  1. New Orleans (0-4)
  2. Tennessee (0-4)
  3. New York Jets (0-3)
  4. Miami (0-3)
  5. Cleveland (1-3)
  6. Las Vegas (1-3)
  7. Carolina (1-3)
  8. Baltimore (1-3)
  9. New York Giants (1-3)
  10. Houston (1-3)
  11. Denver (1-2)
  12. Dallas (1-2-1)
  13. New England (2-2)
  14. Los Angeles Rams (via Atlanta - 2-2)
  15. Chicago (2-2)
  16. Washington (2-2)
  17. Arizona (2-2)
  18. Minnesota (2-2)
  19. Kansas City (2-2)
  20. Dallas (via Green Bay - 2-1-1)
  21. Cincinnati (2-1)
  22. Cleveland (via Jacksonville - 3-1)
  23. Seattle (3-1)
  24. Los Angeles Rams (3-1)
  25. Los Angeles Chargers (3-1)
  26. Indianapolis (3-1)
  27. Tampa Bay (3-1)
  28. Detroit (3-1)
  29. San Francisco (3-1)
  30. Pittsburgh (3-1)
  31. Buffalo (4-0)
  32. Philadelphia (4-0)

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

