4 winners & 3 losers from Cowboys unsatisfying tie in Week 4 vs Packers
It appeared early in the game as though the Dallas Cowboys were going to be run out of their own building by the Green Bay Packers. A 13-0 lead for Green Bay set the tone, but the Cowboys fought back.
Both teams struggled to stop the other once Dallas got rolling, leading to a 37-37 tie at the end of regulation. Overtime remained just as exciting, with the Cowboys taking a 40-37 lead, putting pressure on their defense.
MORE: Cowboys starter comforted by teammates after suffering injury vs. Packers
The defense was unable to hold up, allowing the Packers to tie the game with no time remaining. Let's look back at that unsatisfying ending with these winners and losers.
Loser: Marist Liufau, LB
Fans wanted to see more of Marist Liufau, and they got that on Sunday. For the most part, it was a good thing as he was flying around the field and delivered one of the best hits on the night when he drilled Matthew Golden on a punt return.
He also had one of the most frustrating penalties. Dallas caught a break when Emmanuel Wilson dropped a pass on second-and-six, which would have made it third down. Liufau was flagged for a late hit, however, giving Green Bay a fresh set of downs and 15 yards. As expected, the Packers then scored to take the lead a few snaps later.
Winner: James Houston, DE
All eyes were on Micah Parsons, but it was James Houston who made the first splash play in this one. With 21 seconds left in the first half, Houston recorded a strip-sack on Jordan Love and recovered the fumble. That gave Dallas the ball on the 15-yard line, leading to a touchdown pass from Dak Prescott to George Pickens.
Dallas, who had been struggling, went into the break with a 16-13 lead, thanks in large part to the huge play from Houston.
Loser: DaRon Bland, CB
Matt Eberflus shook things up in the secondary, putting Trevon Diggs on the bench and starting DaRon Bland and Kaiir Elam on the outside. It didn't matter as the Packers moved down the field in a hurry.
The big play was a 46-yard catch by Matthew Golden, who beat Bland for the reception. What made that play worse was that two receivers were wide open right next to one another.
Bland was beaten a couple of plays later by Romeo Doubs in the end zone for a two-yard touchdown as well, getting his night off to a rough start. He rebounded and played better from there, but was still guilty of giving up an 18-yard reception on a late third down to Doubs, who had Bland's number.
Winner: Juanyeh Thomas, S
After the Packers took a 13-0 lead, the Cowboys finally made a play. On the extra point attempt, safety Juanyeh Thomas broke through the line and blocked the extra point. Fellow safety Markquese Bell scooped up the ball and ran it back for a two-point conversion.
Winner: George Pickens, WR
It took a while to get George Pickens going, but once they did, it was fun to watch. Pickens caught three passes on their first scoring drive of the game, including the best one of his Dallas tenure.
On first-and-10, Dak Prescott lobbed a moon ball deep downfield, and Pickens somehow caught the ball despite double coverage. He not only caught it with defenders surrounding him, but was able to barely get his second foot down, giving his team the ball at the one-yard line.
He wasn't done there, either. Pickens showed up again with a catch and run for a 28-yard score to give Dallas the lead with 43 seconds to play. He finished with 134 yards and two touchdowns, showing he can be their go-to guy when needed.
Loser: Jack Sanborn, LB
Matt Eberflus brought linebacker Jack Sanborn with him from Chicago, but he hasn't been the impact player he hoped for. While he knows the scheme, Sanborn has been a liability in coverage and took several poor angles in run defense.
Winner: Dak Prescott, QB
With CeeDee Lamb out, the Cowboys needed their other superstars to step up and Dak Prescott did that. Prescott shook off a slow start, leading a 95-yard drive near the end of the second quarter to make it a contest. He then threw another touchdown moments later following the turnover from James Houston.
Prescott finished with 319 yards and four total touchdowns, leading his team to 40 points. That should have been enough to get the win, but with this defense, it left the with the tie.
