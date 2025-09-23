Cowboys projected to add ‘physical specimen’ EDGE, massive NT in NFL mock draft
Through three games it’s been evident that the Dallas Cowboys defense is a problem.
Trying to simplify it to blame trading Micah Parsons as the issue doesn’t do justice to their struggles. The Cowboys have been inept at sacking the quarterback but their pass coverage has been even worse.
MORE: No one should be surprised by Jerry Jones and his latest decision on Micah Parsons
While they hope Shavon Revel Jr. can get healthy and join their secondary, they don’t have enough game-changing talent on the defensive line. That’s why CBS Sports’ Mike Renner has them addressing defensive end and defensive tackle in his recent 2026 NFL mock draft.
Round 1, Pick 13: Keldric Faulk, Auburn
With the first of two picks in Round 1, Renner selects Auburn’s Keldric Faulk for Dallas. An absolute unit at 6-foot-6 and 285 pounds, Faulk can play inside if needed, but would be best utilized as a powerful edge opposite 2025 second-round pick Donovan Ezeiruaku.
”Faulk is one of the most impressive physical specimens in the draft class at 6-foot-6 and 285 pounds. He has the kind of inside-outside versatility that everyone is looking for in the NFL. After trading Micah Parsons, the edge need in Dallas has been obvious.” - Renner
With Dante Fowler and Sam Williams scheduled for free agency, the Cowboys might decide to reset at defensive end, which wouldn’t be a terrible idea given the issues they’ve had through three games
Round 1, Pick 30: Kayden McDonald
Renner has Dallas back on the clock at No. 30, via the Packers. They go right back to the defensive line, this time taking Kayden McDonald, a 6-foot-3, 326-pound nose tackle from Ohio State.
”McDonald has taken over for Tyleik Williams as the run-stuffer on the Buckeyes defensive front, and it's been like Williams never left. He overpowered the middle of Texas' line in a big Week 1 win.” - Renner
That’s some high praise for McDonald since Tyleik Williams was good enough to be selected at No. 28 overall by the Detroit Lions. He’s quickly proven to be a valuable piece of their defensive line, which would be the case for McDonald in Dallas.
The Mazi Smith selection hasn’t worked and Kenny Clark has an out in his contract in 2026. The Cowboys could get younger, save cap space, and still improve with this selection.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 winners & 4 losers from Cowboys' unbelievable loss to Bears in Week 3
3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' deflating loss vs. Bears
Cowboys WR George Pickens goes viral for sideline meltdown in loss to Bears
Dallas Cowboys must find a way to get more touches for electric WR
PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc