3 takeaways from Cowboys' blown opportunity vs. Green Bay Packers
The Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers were delivering an epic clash during their matchup on Sunday Night Football.
Unfortunately, fans were treated to a game that ended in a tie. Yes, it is 2025, and we are still allowing ties to happen on the football field.
Ties stink, but we still have plenty to discuss. Let's take a closer look at the three biggest takeaways from the Cowboys' tie with the Packers.
1. Pickens Is A Star
Wide receiver George Pickens played like a star in his first game without CeeDee Lamb by his side. Pickens finished with eight receptions with 134 receiving yards, while grabbing two touchdown receptions. The Cowboys receiver proved to be a great addition.
2. Special Teams Domination
The Cowboys' special teams played an excellent game on Sunday night. Without the blocked kick in the first half, the team would have never been in a position for a tie.
Super Dak
Dak Prescott had a forgettable performance in the team's Week 3 loss to the Chicago Bears. However, the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL was back with a vengeance this week.
Prescott did everything in his power to will the Cowboys to a victory. The Cowboys quarterback finished with only nine incompletions, 319 passing yards, and three touchdown passes. A winning-worthy performance.
