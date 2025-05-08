Cowboys Country

What draft experts are saying about new Cowboys DT Tommy Akingbesote

The Cowboys went with another defensive lineman selection with their final pick in the draft. Here's what draft experts are saying about Tommy Akingbesote.

Tyler Reed

Maryland Terrapins defensive lineman Tommy Akingbesote celebrates during the third quarter against the Villanova Wildcats at SECU Stadium.
Maryland Terrapins defensive lineman Tommy Akingbesote celebrates during the third quarter against the Villanova Wildcats at SECU Stadium. / Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys capped off their 2025 NFL Draft with the selection of former Maryland defensive lineman Tommy Akingbesote.

Akingbesote was the second defensive lineman selected by the Cowboys in the draft, as the team selected Jay Toia from UCLA with their first selection in the seventh round.

However, being a seventh round pick doesn't guarantee that a player will make an impact in their first season. Here's what a few draft experts have to say about Akingbestoe.

The Draft Network

"Overall, Akingbesote is a toolsy defensive lineman with the physical traits to be a developmental player at the next level. While he may not be an instant three-down contributor, his ability to stop the run and flash disruptive traits as a pass rusher make him a promising developmental option with starter upside."

Tommy Akingbesote
Maryland Terrapins defensive lineman Tommy Akingbesote celebrates his sack with teammates during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

NFL.com

"Akingbesote possesses the size, length and athleticism for consideration as an even-front three-technique or an odd-front defensive end. He gets off the ball with adequate quickness and has the length to punch, separate and create opportunities. When he’s not first in, stronger guards tend to keep him under control. The sack production is lower, but tape flashes show there is meat on that bone. Akingbesote isn’t ready for the pro game right now, but he has traits and developmental potential if a team is willing to invest the time."

Akingbesote will be fighting for a roster spot when training camp begins. However, the team must see potential in the former Terrapins star.

