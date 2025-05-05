What NFL draft experts are saying about new Cowboys OL Tyler Booker
The Dallas Cowboys could have gone in a few directions with their first selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.
However, the team felt the wise decision would be to select Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker, in hopes of quarterback Dak Prescott having a blanket to protect him.
MORE: 2025 Dallas Cowboys compared to Tupperware in epic rant
Booker could be a sure-fire Pro Bowl -caliber player.
However, do the draft experts feel the same? Here's what a few outlets are saying about the Cowboys' first-round selection.
Bleacher Report
"In pass protection Booker does a nice job playing square to limit rushers' options and box them into his frame where his stifling stopping power and grip strength clamps, anchors down and ends the rep quickly. He will also deliver jarring blows on adjacent rushers when uncovered to clear the pocket."
Kyle Crabbs - The 33rd Team
"Booker can solo 4i and 3-tech alignments and create wash to blow open holes in the running game. As a pass protector, he has tackle length and influence to go with a heavy anchor thanks to ideal weight distribution throughout his trunk and core."
Nate Tice - Yahoo! Sports
"Booker isn’t the quickest player, and his poor testing at the scouting combine wasn’t a shock, but he is a clean puller and consistently stays under control to land his powerful blows. He won’t be a scheme fit for some offenses, and lacks positional versatility (though he has done some work at center), but he will be a Day 1 starter at guard and solidify the interior of the pocket in the passing game."
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster prediction after rookie minicamp
Cowboys named biggest NFC East offseason loser despite recent optimism
Dallas Cowboys UDFA tight end could be unlikely hidden gem for offense
New Cowboys EDGE gets high praise from staff for embracing coaching