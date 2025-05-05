Cowboys Country

2025 Dallas Cowboys compared to Tupperware in epic rant

The Dallas Cowboys were roasted for being boring.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones, head coach Brian Schottenheimer and owner Jerry Jones talk to the media.
Dallas Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones, head coach Brian Schottenheimer and owner Jerry Jones talk to the media. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Whether they win or lose, the Dallas Cowboys have at least been interesting. Or at least, that’s been the case in the past.

In 2025, however, the Cowboys have been without much drama, which is oftentimes a good thing. Since it’s Dallas, however, they’re being criticized for the lack of attention they’re commanding.

MORE:  Cowboys' win total over/under paints grim picture for 2025 NFL season

Good Morning Football host Kyle Brandt picked the team apart on Monday morning, saying “the 2025 Dallas Cowboys have me feeling, nothing.”

“They are currently like the Tupperware of teams. It’s just something you have," Brandt said. "You don’t think about it. You don’t care about it.”

Cowboys Brian Schottenheimer during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California.
Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California. / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

Brandt called the hiring of Brian Schottenheimer “sensible,” but not bold. He added that Tyler Booker was a “practical” selection, but also not bold. The one true negative comment he had centered on their lingering contract negotiation with Micah Parsons, saying this is a repeat of their past practices.

MORE: Brian Schottenheimer takes 'daughter's boyfriend' approach to Cowboys' team chemistry

He went as far as saying the most exciting thing about the team this offseason was Jerry Jones making an appearance in the show Landman.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott talks with offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer during training camp.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott talks with offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer during training camp. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

It’s an interesting take since the Cowboys have been criticized in the past for being about everything except football. Yet now that they’re making “practical” and “sensible” football decisions, they’re boring and leave pundits such as Brandt “numb.”

Just goes to show that you can’t win all the time, especially when people are trying so hard to find reasons to be upset.

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

