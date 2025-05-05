2025 Dallas Cowboys compared to Tupperware in epic rant
Whether they win or lose, the Dallas Cowboys have at least been interesting. Or at least, that’s been the case in the past.
In 2025, however, the Cowboys have been without much drama, which is oftentimes a good thing. Since it’s Dallas, however, they’re being criticized for the lack of attention they’re commanding.
Good Morning Football host Kyle Brandt picked the team apart on Monday morning, saying “the 2025 Dallas Cowboys have me feeling, nothing.”
“They are currently like the Tupperware of teams. It’s just something you have," Brandt said. "You don’t think about it. You don’t care about it.”
Brandt called the hiring of Brian Schottenheimer “sensible,” but not bold. He added that Tyler Booker was a “practical” selection, but also not bold. The one true negative comment he had centered on their lingering contract negotiation with Micah Parsons, saying this is a repeat of their past practices.
He went as far as saying the most exciting thing about the team this offseason was Jerry Jones making an appearance in the show Landman.
It’s an interesting take since the Cowboys have been criticized in the past for being about everything except football. Yet now that they’re making “practical” and “sensible” football decisions, they’re boring and leave pundits such as Brandt “numb.”
Just goes to show that you can’t win all the time, especially when people are trying so hard to find reasons to be upset.
