Mike McCarthy still believes Cowboys can turn it around, so should fans
It has been the longest week of the season for the Dallas Cowboys and the fans. Coming off one of the worst losses in franchise history into a bye week gives everyone a lot of time to think about what just happened.
Anger is the first emotion that was shared by most of Cowboys Nation.
However, it is time to move on. Even though it was a bad loss, it was just one loss. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy understands that, and he is ready to lead this team out of the funk they currently find themselves in.
When speaking with the media on Monday, McCarthy understood the magnitude of the situation. But he isn't afraid of the challenge that lies ahead.
When you have a chance to step back and really look at everything, I think it's important for all of us, it's part of the message to the team, I gave them a number of questions today as far as things to think about and make sure that they are reflecting, make sure they are looking in the mirror and just make sure you're filling in the blanks.- Mike McCarthy
McCarthy wonders if the loss against the Detroit Lions was more of a focus thing since the team performed so well the week before in harsh conditions against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Last week happened. Now, it is time for the team to move forward.
A playoff season is not out of the question, but this team needs to find a rhythm and put two good performances together in back-to-back games.
