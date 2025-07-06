2 Dallas Cowboys pass-catchers predicted to score more TDs in 2025
The Dallas Cowboys' offense struggled throughout much of the 2024 season, dropping from No. 1 in scoring in 2023 down to 21st.
Their inability to run the ball with any consistency early in the season hurt Dak Prescott's efficiency, and then, when he suffered a hamstring injury, the offense fell apart.
Rico Dowdle's emergence helped, but their offense was never a true threat. They also saw players such as Jake Ferguson end the year without scoring a touchdown, which was a testament to their struggles to score with Cooper Rush playing in favor of Prescott.
This season, the offense is expected to rebound. New head coach Brian Schottenheimer is focused on fixing the rushing attack, which will open things up for Prescott — who appears to be fully healthy. They also added George Pickens, who will attract plenty of attention.
Those factors have led to ESPN fantasy expert Mike Clay choosing two Cowboys in his list of nine players who will score more touchdowns in 2025. The first player he highlights from Dallas is Pickens, who had just three touchdowns for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024. Clay predicts Pickens to increase that total to eight this year.
"Pickens scored a career-low three TDs last season despite more than doubling his previous career total in end zone targets (12, compared to 10 during his first two seasons). The end zone target total ranked 12th among receivers (he caught only two of them) despite him missing three games and ranking 40th at the position in catches. Even in a new offense and with CeeDee Lamb in the mix, Pickens figures to boost his scoring big-time this season." — Clay, ESPN
Later, he touches on Ferguson. While he predicts the fourth-year tight end will score just three touchdowns, that's still far better than being shut out.
"Ferguson holds the unfortunate distinction of having the most targets (88) among all players who failed to catch a touchdown pass last season. The tight end was limited to two end zone targets after pacing the position with 10 (which helped him to five TDs) in 2023. A healthy Dak Prescott will help his rebound chances in 2025." — Clay, ESPN
As great as it would be to see these two players surge, Dallas is also hoping CeeDee Lamb will cross the goal line more than he did in 2024. Lamb was sensational with 1,194 yards on 101 receptions, but his six touchdowns left a lot to be desired. He too should expect to see more, especially since he had 12 the last time Prescott was healthy.
