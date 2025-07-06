Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott tabbed 'long shot' in 2025 NFL MVP race
Dak Prescott was one of the most electrifying players in the NFL during the 2023 season. That year, he led the Dallas Cowboys to a record of 12-5 while throwing for 4,516 yards. Prescott led the NFL with 36 touchdown passes while throwing just nine interceptions. That quieted many critics who were bashing him for leading the league with 15 picks the prior season.
For his work, Prescott finished second in MVP voting to Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens. Unfortunately, his 2024 campaign wasn't as impressive. Prescott was off to a frustrating start before a hamstring injury sent him to the IR.
He's ready to return in 2025 and has another dangerous weapon in George Pickens, but oddsmakers aren't expecting him to return to his 2023 form. Instead, he's been labeled a "long shot" for the NFL MVP award with +3000 odds.
Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon gave reasons to believe Prescott could win the award despite these odds, pointing to his 2023 season as proof that Prescott can get the job done.
"For: Just a year ago, the highly-paid veteran led the league with 36 touchdown passes while posting a 105.6 passer rating as the MVP runner-up." — Gagnon, Bleacher Report
Gagnon also had reasons to believe Prescott won't be in the running, which include his injury history and the talent they have to face in the NFC East.
"Against: Prescott, who turns 32 this month, has missed large chunks of three of the last five seasons. His offensive line might also face major challenges on the edge, and the Cowboys have the second-lowest odds to win the NFC East. " — Gagnon, Bleacher Report
