2025 Dallas Cowboys training camp dates and schedule
The Dallas Cowboys wrapped up mandatory minicamp earlier this month and are now enjoying some time off before it's time to head out west as NFL teams kick off training camp.
Things will heat up for the Cowboys in Oxnard, California, with key positions set to battle it out while the team puts its final prep in before the regular season.
For Dallas, the exact date that players will make the annual trip to Oxnard is yet to be determined, but we do now know when the first practice session will be held after the league released key dates for every team.
MORE: Can Donovan Ezeiruaku put a merciful end to Cowboys' strange curse?
The Cowboys rookies and veterans will both report to Oxnard on Monday, July 21. Training camp is held at Staybridge Suites.
Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer was praised for the energy he brought to OTAs and minicamp, so it will be exciting to see if the energy stays the same after the intensity of the workouts ramps up.
