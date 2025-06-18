Can Donovan Ezeiruaku put a merciful end to Cowboys' strange curse?
The Dallas Cowboys selected Boston College edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku in the second round of the NFL draft, a move that was widely acclaimed across the board.
There were many who had Ezeiruaku pegged as a first-round talent, so the fact that the Cowboys were able to get him at No. 44 was certainly a steal.
Here's the problem, though: Dallas has not exactly had a whole lot of success when it comes to second-round draft picks over the years, which RJ Ochoa of Blogging the Boys recently pointed out.
MORE: Cowboys superstar CBs crack top-10 duo despite recent struggles
The question is, can Ezeiruaka be the man to break the trend?
His collegiate numbers say it's a great possibility, as the 6-foot-2, 247-pound edge rusher racked up 80 tackles, 21 tackles for loss and 16.5 sacks during his final season at Boston College in 2024, earning himself All-American honors.
And let's be honest: one area in which the Cowboys have experienced considerable NFL draft success is in the category of pass rushers, which is why Dallas boasts a very impressive group of them led by Micah Parsons and DeMarvion Overshown heading into 2025.
The Cowboys will be getting Sam Williams — who was a second-round pick himself in 2022 — back from injury, too.
MORE: Analyst identifies Cowboys' primary key to a breakout campaign in 2025
Actually, Ezeiruaku represents the third time in four years that Dallas has taken an edge rusher in Round 2, as the Cowboys picked up Marshawn Kneeland last April.
There is every reason to believe that Ezeiruaku could develop into an absolute stud on the professional level, so perhaps he can put a stop to this weird curse that has befallen Dallas over the last decade.
