3 Dallas Cowboys to start in fantasy football vs. Eagles in Week 10
Last week was a challenging time for the Dallas Cowboys, who suffered their third consecutive loss, falling 27-21 to the Atlanta Falcons.
Starting quarterback Dak Prescott has been sidelined for at least four weeks due to a hamstring injury, which could potentially affect the performance of certain Cowboys offensive players.
MORE: Cowboys vs Eagles, NFL Week 10: Start time, live stream, TV channel
Regardless, the "next man up" mentality means fantasy owners of Cowboys' top weapons will rely on Cooper Rush to keep their production afloat starting this week against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Here are three Cowboys that fantasy managers can trust and feel confident in going into Week 10.
Brandon Aubrey, K
Kicker Brandon Aubrey continues to make them, fantasy managers continue to start him.
Last week, the All-Pro against the Falcons connected on his two field goal attempts, including a flawless 57-yarder, pushing his season total for 50-yard attempts to 9 out of 10.
Aubrey has not missed a kick since Week 5, going 6-for-6 and making at least one field goal in every game this season.
CeeDee Lamb, WR
Week 10 could be particularly challenging for CeeDee Lamb's fantasy owners. The All-Pro wide receiver suffered a shoulder injury last Sunday but displayed his toughness by successfully securing a two-point conversion in the final two minutes of the game. His efforts helped Dallas come within six points.
Despite the injury, Lamb is considered day-to-day, but head coach Mike McCarthy feels confident in his Pro Bowl receiver's chance to play.
The Eagles have been strong against the pass this season, allowing just 189 yards through the air per game, ranking seventh in the league, and allowing just eight touchdowns, which ranks fifth fewest.
In the last three weeks, Lamb has received 12 or more targets in each game. This trend could continue, should number 88 be available to play this Sunday. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush will heavily rely on the star wideout to produce big plays.
Jake Ferguson, TE
A backup quarterback needs support just as much as the starter. Tight end Jake Ferguson is another player that Dallas will need to rely on more than ever to assist Rush.
Ferguson has 18 targets in his last two games and led Dallas with seven receptions for 71 yards last Sunday.
Ferguson's high target share, means he's consistently involved in the offense. While the Eagles' pass defense presents a tough, Ferguson's volume and role in the offense make him a viable start.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Cowboys freefall continues
4 takeaways from Cowboys' dreadful loss to the Falcons
3 winners & 5 losers from Cowboys loss to Falcons in Week 9
Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Falcons Week 9
Updated 2025 NFL Draft order after Week 9: Dallas Cowboys near top 10