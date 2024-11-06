Cowboys vs Eagles, NFL Week 10: Start time, live stream, TV channel
Week 9 was another rough one for the Dallas Cowboys. They hit the road to face the Atlanta Falcons and suffered their fifth loss of the season.
Dallas is now 3-5 and while they added Jonathan Mingo at the trade deadline, they didn’t do enough to give their fan base confidence that they can turn things around. That belief takes another hit with the loss of Dak Prescott, who will be sidelined for several games.
They also didn’t truly give up on the season and trade veterans for future draft picks.
It’s slightly frustrating that Jerry Jones can’t make a decision one way or another but it could at least make for an interesting stretch. That begins with a return to AT&T Stadium to host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10. Dallas is 1-0 in the NFC East but has yet to win a game at home in 2024.
Here’s a look at all the info you need to see if they can improve to 2-0 in the division while picking up their first win in their own stadium.
Cowboys vs. Eagles, NFL Week 10: TV & Viewing Info
Date: Sunday, November 10, 2024
Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: Arlington, TX
Venue: AT&T Stadium
TV Info: FOX
Betting Odds: Eagles -7.0 | O/U: 42.5 (odds via ESPN BET)
How To Live Stream Cowboys vs. Eagles Online
Your best bet for watching the game is through Fubo TV. Fubo has a full slate of games every Sunday afternoon on FOX & CBS and has all the big primetime matchups for Sunday Night Football via NBC and Monday Night Football via ESPN.
Fubo includes the NFL Network in every plan, which offers access to exclusive coverage of the NFL all year round, plus select games from the NFL International Series. Fubo users can add NFL RedZone from NFL Network for an additional cost to go around the league every Sunday afternoon to catch every touchdown. Fubo also includes a lineup of the top sports networks like ESPN, FS1, CBS Sports Network & more to get big headlines and expert analysis from TV’s most popular sports talk shows.
The service’s Pro package includes 193 channels and costs $79.99 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you won't be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app on your smart TV or visit the website to start watching.
Watch Cowboys vs. Eagles on Phone, Tablet, or Mobile
If you can’t watch on your TV or computer, the NFL has you covered with the NFL+ app for $14.99 a month.
Sign up for the service and download their app from the App Store or Google Play. NFL+ is available on connected TV devices like Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV. For a full list of supported devices click here.
However you watch, make sure you tune in as the Cowboys, led by Cooper Rush, take on the Philadelphia Eagles for the first time this season.
