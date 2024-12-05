3 Dallas Cowboys to start in fantasy football vs. Bengals
The Dallas Cowboys have ignited a spark, giving them momentum heading into Monday Night Football against the high-scoring Cincinnati Bengals, despite their 4-8 record.
With slim playoff implications on the line, several Cowboys players could be key contributors to your fantasy football success and fantasy playoff race.
Here are three Dallas Cowboys to consider starting in your lineup.
MORE: First look at Cowboys-Bengals Simpsons Monday Night Football broadcast
Cooper Rush, QB
Quarterback Cooper Rush is set to lead the Cowboys against the Bengals. While Rush isn't a high-ceiling fantasy option, he's a reliable QB2 who can manage the game and keep the Cowboys' offense moving.
Over the last two games, Rush has thrown for 442 yards, three touchdowns, and a 66.18 completion percentage while guiding Dallas to back-to-back wins.
The Bengals' defense is allowing an average of 369.2 yards per game and has conceded 41 touchdowns, including 241 yards and 22 touchdowns through the air both ranking 27th through 13 weeks.
KaVontae Turpin, WR
Wide receiver KaVontae Turpin has emerged as a dynamic playmaker for the Cowboys, particularly in the return game. While his offensive role is still limited, his explosive speed and ability to make big plays make him an intriguing flex option in deeper leagues or PPR formats.
However, it's important to note that Turpin's fantasy production is highly dependent on his involvement in the offense. His inconsistent target share and reliance on big plays make him a risky start.
Despite this, the Bengals' defense ranks sixth in allowing plays of 20+ yards and is tied for fifth in plays of 40+ yards, giving Turpin the opportunity to take another slant 65 yards for a touchdown on Monday night.
Rico Dowdle, RB
Running Back Rico Dowdle's strong running ability and involvement in the passing game make him a solid flex play for Week 14.
Dowdle is coming off his best performance of the season against the New York Giants on Thanksgiving, having rushed for 112 yards, 96 after contact, and scored one touchdown.
Cincinnati has averaged 128.2 rushing yards allowed per game, surrendering 16 touchdowns and permitting 100 or more rushing yards in three of its last five games.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys vs. Bengals: 3 keys to victory for NFL Week 14 MNF
5 Cowboys pending free agents who have earned an extension
4 great players not named Ashton Jeanty Cowboys could target in 2025 NFL Draft
Where would the Cowboys pick in the NFL Draft after Week 13?