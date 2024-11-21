3 Dallas Cowboys to start in fantasy football vs. Commanders in Week 12
The show must go on, even if it means a few more headaches for Dallas Cowboys fans and fantasy managers.
This week's opponent, the improved Washington Commanders, who are looking to keep pace with the Philadelphia Eagles for the NFC East lead.
MORE: Cowboys vs. Commanders: 3 keys to victory for Week 12
Dallas aims to play spoiler, and fantasy managers can still find value in these three Cowboys players.
KaVontae Turpin, WR
Wide Receiver KaVontae Turpin is a double-edged sword. One moment, he's a game-changing playmaker, scorching defenses with his blazing speed. The next, he's a non-factor, vanishing into the background.
On Monday Night vs. the Houston Texans, Turpin despite just three targets, scored Dallas' only touchdown of the night on a 64-yard catch and run for his second touchdown of the season.
Although Washington has allowed only 184.4 passing yards per game, ranking fifth best in the NFL, they have surrendered seven passing touchdowns, placing them 23rd in the league.
Start Turpin and you are banking on the hope of another explosive touchdown.
Brandon Aubrey, K
No need to panic, kicker Brandon Aubrey slipped on his missed 40-yard attempt and had it not been for a penalty that gave Dallas a fresh set of downs, fantasy managers would have been happy after he successfully booted a 64-yard attempt in the third quarter.
The All-Pro successfully made a 53-yard field goal, marking his 10th make from 50 yards or more this season.
Aubrey, who missed only two field goals last season, has already surpassed that total this year, with his third miss occurring on Monday night.
Regardless, the All-Pro is still considered a top kicking option in Week 12 against the Commanders and Dallas' best weapon.
CeeDee Lamb, WR
Despite recording over 100 scrimmage yards in Week 11, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has not scored a touchdown since Week 8.
On the plus side, Lamb has extended his streak of double-digit targets to five, following a game with 12 targets against the Texans on Monday Night.
While the Cowboys will hope to get 88 in the end zone this week the high volume of targets continues to give the All-Pro the chance at making big plays.
