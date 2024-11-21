Cowboys vs. Commanders: 3 keys to victory for Week 12
The season may be lost for the Dallas Cowboys (3-7), but the show must go on as they head east to battle their NFC East rival, Washington Commanders (7-4).
Dallas' Week 12 matchup will feature a familiar face on the opposite sideline: former Cowboys defensive coordinator and current Commanders head coach Dan Quinn.
During Quinn's three-year tenure from 2021 to 2023, the Cowboys forced 93 turnovers and ranked in the top 10 in total defense for all three seasons.
Since Quinn's departure, Dallas' defense has declined, ranking 27th overall, 19th against the pass, 31st against the run, and 31st in scoring defense.
Meanwhile, the Commanders have seen a resurgence under the veteran coach. Currently sitting in second place in the NFC East and in a battle with the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington is on pace to make its first playoff appearance since 2020 and finish with its first winning record since 2016.
At this point, it's play the role of spoilers for the Cowboys, who will also at least aim to snap a five-game losing streak on Sunday.
Here are three keys to victory for the heavily underdog Cowboys in Week 12.
Hunt down the rookie quarterback
Perhaps no rookie is lighting up the league right now more than quarterback Jayden Daniels who has been a major driving force behind Washington's turn around.
Selected second overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, Daniels has helped revitalize a franchise that had been in the cellar for years.
Even former Cowboys great Dez Bryant predicted before the season that rookie passer would excel in year one.
Bryant was right; the former Heisman Trophy winner from LSU, backed by a strong set of offensive weapons, has thrown for 2,338 passing yards this season and currently holds a 67.6 QBR, which ranks fifth best.
Additionally, Daniels' completion percentage stands at 68.7%, which is currently the eighth-best in the league, and he has thrown 10 touchdowns and only three interceptions, marking the second-fewest interceptions in the league.
The 6-foot-4, 210-pound quarterback is also a significant threat on the ground, currently ranking second in rushing yards with 482, behind Baltimore's Lamar Jackson, and tied for fourth with four rushing touchdowns.
Dallas will rely on key defenders such as linebacker Micah Parsons, also known as "The Lion," to contain and hunt the prey that is the potential Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Since returning from injury, Parsons has recorded 12 quarterback pressures and two sacks over his last two games.
Additionally, the Cowboys will count on second-year standout linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, who is recognized for his explosive playmaking abilities to slow down the young rookie.
Treasure the pigskin
Upon reviewing the statistics, the Commanders have only forced 10 turnovers in 11 games, which is tied for 20th most in the league, and have recorded just four interceptions this season.
In contrast, the Cowboys are tied for first place in terms of turnovers committed with 20 on the season including 11 interceptions thrown.
One of two things must happen: either Washington capitalizes on a turnover-prone Dallas offense, or the Cowboys play mistake-free football.
Since quarterback Dak Prescott was lost for the season after Week 9, the Cowboys have turned the ball over seven times over the past two games, including four fumbles lost during their 34-6 defeat against the Eagles in Week 10.
While it's easier said than done for some teams, protecting the football significantly increases your chances of winning for those that may not know.
Ground zero for running backs
Aside from Daniels' impact on the ground which will be a test by itself for Dallas, let's not forget running backs Brian Robinson Jr., Austin Ekeler, and Jeremy McNichols.
Despite missing three games, Robinson Jr. has rushed for 524 yards and is tied for 10th with seven touchdowns. In comparison, Ekeler has added 333 rushing yards and four scores, while McNichols has nearly 200 yards and also has four touchdowns.
Along with Daniels, the Commanders have three players who have each rushed for more than 300 yards this season. Additionally, four players are averaging at least 4.5 yards per carry and have scored four or more touchdowns on the ground.
Add all that up and the result is the NFL's sixth best rushing offense that is averaging 148.0 yards per game and has scored 19 touchdowns.
Dallas seems to face a top running back or, in this case, a strong backfield every week this season. In this instance, they will need more than just an early Thanksgiving miracle to improve their run defense and slow down the opposing team's rushing game.
Currently, the defense allows an average of 151 rushing yards per game, which is second worst, including surrendering 140 rushing yards or more in six different games, and has given up 18 rushing touchdowns.
