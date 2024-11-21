Cowboys vs. Commanders: 3 keys to victory for Week 12

After only 11 games this season, the Commanders have surpassed their rushing totals from all of 2023



2023 (17 games): 1592 yards (4.4 ypa) & 14 rush TD's



2024 (11 games): 1628 yards (4.8 ypa) & 19 rush TD's#RTDB pic.twitter.com/P7WkswEc7y