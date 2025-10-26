Cowboys' UDFA training camp star DB gets first start of NFL career
The Dallas Cowboys' wounded secondary enters Week 8 against the Denver Broncos at Mile High down several starting defensive backs. From Trevon Diggs to Donovan Wilson and Malik Hooker, the team is short-handed.
Add in the absence of key backup safety Juanyeh Thomas, and the Cowboys' depth at safety is incredibly light.
As a result, a standout undrafted free agent is getting his first career NFL start. The backup safety for Dallas will be veteran Corey Ballentine.
Training camp standout Alijah Clark, who made a name for himself in Oxnard, California, after signing with the team as an UDFA out of Syracuse following the 2025 NFL draft, is getting the call as one of only two healthy safeties on the roster.
Clark was the team's highest-paid UDFA and was working with the first-team defense during OTAs. Clark earned a $25,000 bonus and a $234,000 guaranteed salary when he signed with the team.
Throughout his college career, Clark, who ran a 4.5 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, recorded 189 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss, two interceptions, nine passes defensed, two fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble.
Clark was one of the team's final roster cuts at the end of the preseason, despite a stellar outing in the preseason finale.
Now, he will be seeing game action for the fourth time this season, but it will be the most memorable because it's his first start in his professional career.
