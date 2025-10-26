Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder recreates TD celebrations for National TE Day
It's National Tight End Day, and the NFL is ready for some standout performances from the league's biggest stars at the position. If recent history is any indication, Dallas Cowboys star Jake Ferguson could be ready to put on a show.
Ferguson is off to a historic start to the 2025-26 regular season. With the Denver Broncos' secondary focusing on CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, Ferg could have an opportunity to have another big day.
One person who will be cheering the star tight end on for his holiday is fiancée Haley Cavinder.
MORE: Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder rocks custom Ferg fit on National TE Day
Cavinder took to social media before Sunday afternoon's game to share an Instagram reel with the caption, "NATIONAL TE DAY for America's TE," she wrote with a heart emoji. "Let's go Fergyyyy!"
Haley celebrated the day by recreating some of Ferg's epic touchdown cellys throughout the first seven weeks of the season.
Nailed it.
This isn't the first time that Haley has emulated the Cowboys star, either. Earlier this season, she recreated an Under Armour commercial and perfectly mimicked his "Fergie Fresh" ad.
MORE: Jake Ferguson can keep historic NFL season rolling with National TE Day masterpiece
Let's hope Ferg can give his fiancée another touchdown celly or two to recreate when the Cowboys take the field at Mile High.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and Broncos is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.
The Future Mrs. Ferguson
Ferguson and Cavinder first began dating in 2023, but did not go public until Cavinder made their relationship "Instagram Official" in 2024.
She wrote, "God blessed me with my best friend, thank you for showing me the purest form of love."
Since going public with their relationship, it's been a great few months for the happy couple. Ferguson signed a four-year extension worth $52 million in new money, with $30 million guaranteed.
But, there was also another major life moment. In April 2025, Ferguson and Cavinder got engaged. Since their engagement, Cavinder has been traveling to Cowboys games and bringing her best custom gameday fits. With how he's performed this season, it looks like Cavinder is his good luck charm.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 bold predictions for Dallas Cowboys vs. Denver Broncos in Week 8
3 keys to victory for Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 matchup vs. Broncos
3 best Dallas Cowboys player prop bets for Week 8 vs Denver Broncos
Dallas Cowboys have historic streak on the line vs Broncos in Week 8
Cowboys vs Broncos announcer pairing & referee assignment for NFL Week 8
Meet Brenley Herrera: Viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie