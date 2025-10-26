Cowboys Country

Stephen Jones' latest comments show Cowboys are actively seeking trade

The Dallas Cowboys haven't been shy when it comes to working the phones for a trade ahead of the league's deadline.

Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys have been no stranger to making major trade headlines since the offseason.

Even after acquiring the likes of George Pickens and Kenneth Murray, along with the blockbuster deal that sent Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers, the Cowboys have continued to work the phones ahead of Sunday's Week 8 meeting against the Denver Broncos.

According to Clarence Hill of DLLS, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said pregame that the Cowboys have made calls to every team in the NFL about a potential trade. He said the team does this every year as a due diligence approach, but we're not buying it. It's clear the front office is a bit desperate in an attempt to fix the defense as best they can.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones added to this, saying pregame on 105.3 The Fan that Dallas is "looking hard at how to improve. It's time for movement."

Cowboys Calls With Bengals, Raiders Declined ... For Now

Maxx Crosby
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby practices before the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

NFL insider Jay Glazer said Sunday that the Cowboys made calls with the Las Vegas Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals to check in on star pass rushers Maxx Crosby and Trey Hendrickson, respectively,

The connection with Hendrickson has been ongoing since his offseason contract dispute while the Crosby rumors began earlier in the week. However, the ball hasn't gotten rolling on either front.

Dallas has arguably the team's best offense and appears set on that end, but the league-worst defense clearly needs some help.

Before making any deals, the Cowboys will have to face one of their toughest road tests of the season against the Broncos.

Trey Hendrickson
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson pass rushes at the line of scrimmage against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

