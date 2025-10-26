Stephen Jones' latest comments show Cowboys are actively seeking trade
The Dallas Cowboys have been no stranger to making major trade headlines since the offseason.
Even after acquiring the likes of George Pickens and Kenneth Murray, along with the blockbuster deal that sent Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers, the Cowboys have continued to work the phones ahead of Sunday's Week 8 meeting against the Denver Broncos.
According to Clarence Hill of DLLS, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said pregame that the Cowboys have made calls to every team in the NFL about a potential trade. He said the team does this every year as a due diligence approach, but we're not buying it. It's clear the front office is a bit desperate in an attempt to fix the defense as best they can.
MORE: Jake Ferguson can keep historic NFL season rolling with National TE Day masterpiece
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones added to this, saying pregame on 105.3 The Fan that Dallas is "looking hard at how to improve. It's time for movement."
Cowboys Calls With Bengals, Raiders Declined ... For Now
NFL insider Jay Glazer said Sunday that the Cowboys made calls with the Las Vegas Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals to check in on star pass rushers Maxx Crosby and Trey Hendrickson, respectively,
The connection with Hendrickson has been ongoing since his offseason contract dispute while the Crosby rumors began earlier in the week. However, the ball hasn't gotten rolling on either front.
MORE: Trevon Diggs offseason release would save Dallas Cowboys over $50M in cap space
Dallas has arguably the team's best offense and appears set on that end, but the league-worst defense clearly needs some help.
Before making any deals, the Cowboys will have to face one of their toughest road tests of the season against the Broncos.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 bold predictions for Cowboys vs Commanders in Week 7, including rookie breakout
Dallas Cowboys vs Commanders, Week 7 betting odds & preview
3 under-the-radar trade candidates Dallas Cowboys should target
New Cowboys mock draft lands do-it-all chess piece, run-stuffing NT
Trevon Diggs' $4M Texas mansion listed for sale as intrigue around mystery saga grows
Meet Brenley Herrera: Viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie