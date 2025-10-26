Cowboys Country

Trevon Diggs' Cowboys career may not be over after all

There had been speculation that the Dallas Cowboys could trade Trevon Diggs after some odd developments leading into Week 8.

Zach Dimmitt

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs looks on before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs looks on before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys have made tons of headlines this season but none have been more head-scratching than the recent saga surrounding All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs.

Diggs missed Week 7's win over the Washington Commanders with a concussion, an injury he sustained after an accident at his home. This explanation from Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer raised more questions than answers, as the team did not provide any further details.

The Cowboys then placed Diggs on injured reserve due to a knee issue ahead of Week 8's road game against the Denver Broncos, sparking speculation that Dallas could eventually be looking to trade him. However, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Sunday that he expects Diggs to return to the team and contribute at some point this season.

“We just felt between the concussion and the knees that we just needed to get him the opportunity to be 100%, and then I think he can really be helpful to us," Jones told Tommy Yarrish of the team website.

Trevon Diggs has had a season to forget

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

A two-time Pro Bowler, Diggs hasn't been the reasons for Dallas' abysmal defense but he certainly hasn't helped.

The former NFL interception king in 2021 has yet to snag a pick this season while getting burned in coverage multiple times. He's posted just 18 total tackles (13 solo) through six games and has yet to register a pass breakup.

His absence won't be felt in a major way moving forward, as the Cowboys have more problems to worry about on defense.

Still, it could be in the team's best interest if he gets healthy down the stretch as Dallas looks to work its way into the playoff picture.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs in pass coverage against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

