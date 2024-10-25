Dallas Cowboys vs 49ers injury report, Week 8: Friday, October 25
The final Dallas Cowboys injury report of the week has been released, and it's bad news for Cowboys Nation ahead of the team's Week 8 showdown with the San Francisco 49ers.
Four players, including defensive stars Micah Parsons and DaRon Bland, have been ruled out for the game.
Three others, including starting linebacker Eric Kendricks and rookie defensive back Caelen Carson, who has been starting in place of Bland, have been listed as questionable.
It's not how the team would have liked for the week of practice to play out, but it's the hand the team has been dealt.
A full look at the Friday practice report and game status for the team's injured players can be seen below.
Player
Injury
Friday Participation
Game Status
Brandon Aubrey, K
NIR-Other (jury duty)
DNP
--
DaRon Bland, CB
Foot
DNP
OUT
Caelen Carson, CB
Shoulder
Full
Questionable
Ryan Flournoy, WR
Ankle
Full
--
Eric Kendricks, LB
Shoulder
Limited
Questionable
Marist Liufau, LB
Shoulder
Full
--
Micah Parsons, DE
Ankle
DNP
OUT
Jordan Phillips, DT
Wrist
Full
OUT
John Stephens, TE
Knee
DNP
OUT
Nick Vigil, LB
Foot
DNP
Questionable
Kickoff between the Cowboys and 49ers on Sunday Night Football is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, with live streaming on Peacock.
