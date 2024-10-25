Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys vs 49ers injury report, Week 8: Friday, October 25

The latest Dallas Cowboys injury report of Week 8 is here, with with four players ruled out and three listed as questionable ahead of the San Francisco 49ers game.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons before the game against the New Orleans Saints.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons before the game against the New Orleans Saints. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The final Dallas Cowboys injury report of the week has been released, and it's bad news for Cowboys Nation ahead of the team's Week 8 showdown with the San Francisco 49ers.

Four players, including defensive stars Micah Parsons and DaRon Bland, have been ruled out for the game.

Three others, including starting linebacker Eric Kendricks and rookie defensive back Caelen Carson, who has been starting in place of Bland, have been listed as questionable.

MORE: Jerry Jones shares honest assessment of Cowboys' performance

It's not how the team would have liked for the week of practice to play out, but it's the hand the team has been dealt.

A full look at the Friday practice report and game status for the team's injured players can be seen below.

Player

Injury

Friday Participation

Game Status

Brandon Aubrey, K

NIR-Other (jury duty)

DNP

--

DaRon Bland, CB

Foot

DNP

OUT

Caelen Carson, CB

Shoulder

Full

Questionable

Ryan Flournoy, WR

Ankle

Full

--

Eric Kendricks, LB

Shoulder

Limited

Questionable

Marist Liufau, LB

Shoulder

Full

--

Micah Parsons, DE

Ankle

DNP

OUT

Jordan Phillips, DT

Wrist

Full

OUT

John Stephens, TE

Knee

DNP

OUT

Nick Vigil, LB

Foot

DNP

Questionable

Kickoff between the Cowboys and 49ers on Sunday Night Football is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, with live streaming on Peacock.

