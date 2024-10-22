Cowboy Roundup: 5 Jerry Jones failures; Mike McCarthy replacements
Happy Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. A new NFL week is upon us. It's time to officially kick off Week 8 with the Cowboys returning from a much-needed bye week.
Dallas will face a shorthanded San Francisco 49ers team on Sunday night, but the Cowboys must show they used the time off to improve.
If they can erase the demons of 49ers past, it puts a positive end to the second month of the season and allows the team to build some momentum leading into the second half.
While we wait for the team to return to the practice field, let's check out some of the headlines making the rounds. Indulge.
5 Jerry Jones failures
Blogging the Boys takes a look at five of Jerry Jones' biggest mistakes that are hurting the Cowboys in 2024, including, you guessed it, the failure to sign Derrick Henry.
Candidates to replace Mike McCarthy
Barring a deep postseason run, Mike McCarthy is not expected to return to the Cowboys sideline for the 2025. If the team moves on from McCarthy, who could replace him?
The Cowboys Wire looks at some potential candidates to replace McCarthy as Cowboys coach from college coaching stars to high-profile NFL assistants.
Cowboys Quick Hits
