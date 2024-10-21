Dallas Cowboys could face short-handed 49ers, but will it matter?
The Dallas Cowboys return from the team's bye week with another tough test. Dallas will travel to Levi's Stadium to face a San Francisco 49ers team that has beat them in each of the past three seasons.
Dallas has had some embarrassing losses throughout the season, along with some devastating injuries to star defenders Micah Parsons, DaRon Bland, and DeMarcus Lawrence.
Now, as they prepare to head out west, the 49ers are facing some inury issues of their own.
The 49ers were already working without star running back Christian McCaffrey, and during Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs the team fears they may have lost another key weapon.
Star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk went down with a knee injury and head coach Kyle Shanahan said the team fears Aiyuk has a torn right ACL.
It's a cruel world in the NFL.
If Aiyuk is unable to go, the Cowboys will still have a tough test at hand.
Deebo Samuel is a threat in multiple aspects of the 49ers offense, and first-round pick Ricky Pearsall returned this past week with some flashes of brilliance.
Jauan Jennings also has shown this season that he can step up when needed. Against the Los Angeles Rams, Jennings hauled in 11 catches for 175 yards and three touchdowns.
Regardless of who lines up against the Cowboys defense on Sunday night, they better be ready, because another embarrassing loss could send Dallas' season into a tailspin.
