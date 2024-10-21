Cowboys Country

Cowboys finally make obvious, much-needed tweak to practice approach

Team drills in practice seem as though they should be the norm, but that wasn’t the case for the Dallas Cowboys early this year.

Randy Gurzi

Oct 6, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy reacts against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter.
Oct 6, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy reacts against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter. / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
Mike McCarthy clearly went to the Jerry Jones press conference school. The Dallas Cowboys head coach was available for media questions on Monday and used a lot of words without saying a whole lot.

That doesn’t mean there weren’t some interesting nuggets in there to find, including his comments on how practices will change as the Cowboys look to improve their fundamentals.

In an effort to get back to the basics, McCarthy says the team won’t focus as much on individual drills but will work as a team more often.

McCarthy’s mention of fundamentals drew a lot of criticism, since that should be the last thing a team is worried about heading into Week 8. However, the approach to practice might be just as alarming.

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (15) goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Individual drills are fine but they feel like more of a tool in training camp. Once the regular season starts, the focus should be having the entire team on the same page — something that hasn’t been the case in Big D.

Team drills seem to be the best way to accomplish this, which makes it alarming that McCarthy wasn’t focused on this earlier.

It could also explain why the Cowboys have played like a confused group of individuals rather than a cohesive unit.

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Arizona State grad

