Cowboys finally make obvious, much-needed tweak to practice approach
Mike McCarthy clearly went to the Jerry Jones press conference school. The Dallas Cowboys head coach was available for media questions on Monday and used a lot of words without saying a whole lot.
That doesn’t mean there weren’t some interesting nuggets in there to find, including his comments on how practices will change as the Cowboys look to improve their fundamentals.
MORE: Cowboys confident run game will improve after bye week
In an effort to get back to the basics, McCarthy says the team won’t focus as much on individual drills but will work as a team more often.
McCarthy’s mention of fundamentals drew a lot of criticism, since that should be the last thing a team is worried about heading into Week 8. However, the approach to practice might be just as alarming.
Individual drills are fine but they feel like more of a tool in training camp. Once the regular season starts, the focus should be having the entire team on the same page — something that hasn’t been the case in Big D.
Team drills seem to be the best way to accomplish this, which makes it alarming that McCarthy wasn’t focused on this earlier.
It could also explain why the Cowboys have played like a confused group of individuals rather than a cohesive unit.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFC East power rankings ahead of Week 8 of 2024 NFL season
Updated 2025 NFL Draft order entering Week 7 Monday Night Football
ADVERTISING
Dallas Cowboys Week 8 matchup could be a loser leaves town scenario
Cowboys fans get hopes up after 'Dallas coach is fired' trends
Cowboys fans should hope for the best but prepare for the worst
ADVERTISING