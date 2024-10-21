Cowboys' Mike McCarthy responds to Troy Aikman's critical comments
The Dallas Cowboys are kicking off a new week as they put the bye behind them and turn their attention to the San Francisco 49ers, who have beaten the Cowboys in three straight seasons.
Dallas had a lot to improve on during the bye week and on Monday head coach Mike McCarthy stepped to the podium to face the media.
While McCarthy fielded questions about what the team worked on and the health of key players, he was also asked about critical comments from Cowboys legend Troy Aikman.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys Week 8 matchup could be a loser leaves town scenario
Aikman ripped the wide receivers for being "lazy" and their lackluster route running, but how does McCarthy evaluate the receiving unit?
"They don't carry any weight with me, because I watch all the tape, I get to go to the meetings, I'm at practice, I'm part of the games. So I have a clear understanding of what and where," McCarthy said.
"Troy's statement in particular, I don't agree with the word selection. There is definitely need for improvement in every position, not just one position that he commented on."
Well, if you say so. Mike.
Most analysts agreed with Aikman's take on the wide receivers and the lack of production from the unit as a whole backs up his claim.
MORE: NFC East power rankings ahead of Week 8 of 2024 NFL season
Detroit Lions star Kerby Joseph went as far as to say that the Lions only focused on stopping CeeDee for their defensive gameplan, because they weren't concerned with anyone else.
While McCarthy may not think Aikman's words carry any weight, he should. But, it seems he wants to take the approach of the front office and just look the other way.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFC East power rankings ahead of Week 8 of 2024 NFL season
Updated 2025 NFL Draft order entering Week 7 Monday Night Football
Dallas Cowboys Week 8 matchup could be a loser leaves town scenario
Cowboys fans get hopes up after 'Dallas coach is fired' trends
Cowboys fans should hope for the best but prepare for the worst