Mike McCarthy's record after bye weeks: Are the Cowboys doomed?
The Dallas Cowboys come out of the bye week refreshed and ready to go. At least that's what Cowboys Nation will be hoping to see when the team takes the field against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8.
Dallas is confident there will be some much-needed improvements on the field and history says there should be some extra confidence with Mike McCarthy leading the charge.
Throughout his head coaching career, McCarthy has done a good job at emerging from the bye week and leading his team to victory.
McCarthy holds a 12-5 record after a bye week, with a 7-4 record at home. (H/T: Brandon Loree, Blogging the Boys)
Of course, it is a smaller sample size, but things have been even better for the head coach since coming to the Cowboys. In Dallas, McCarthy is 3-1 after byes and 2-1 on the road.
Dallas could be facing a short-handed 49ers team in Week 8, but the Cowboys will have to stay disciplined if they want to take advantage of the opportunity.
San Francisco has beaten Dallas in each of the past three seasons, so getting past that hurdle could set the Cowboys up for a strong run for the second half of the season.
Let's hope McCarthy can work his post-bye magic once again.
