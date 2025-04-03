Cowboys 3-round mock draft: Dallas adds speed first, gambles with second pick
The Dallas Cowboys will have no shortage of options in the 2025 NFL Draft as they look to fill multiple holes on both sides of the ball.
Head coach Brian Schottenheimer pulled the curtain back slightly on his roster building philosophy which hinted at the direction they might go with the 12th overall pick. His main goal will be avoiding an early pick in the future, and to do that, he wants game-changers who can win in isolation situations.
Using that as a guideline, it’s not likely the Cowboys will go running back in the opening round. That’s why our latest 3-round mock draft kicks off with a wideout capable of generating big plays.
Round 1, Pick 12: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
Matthew Golden broke out for Texas in 2024 after two years at Houston. He proved to be a capable No. 1 wideout and put up his best performances in the playoffs.
His draft stock was already high entering the NFL Combine and then it went through the roof when he ran a sub 4.3 in the 40-yard dash. Adding him across from CeeDee Lamb is exactly what this offense needs to open up the aerial attack.
Round 2, Pick 44: Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina
Schottenheimer said he wants to build from the outside in, then mentioned cornerbacks and wide receivers.
Dallas has two talented corners in Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland but they still address that position here by taking Shavon Revel from East Carolina.
The Cowboys lost Jourdan Lewis in free agency, leaving an empty spot they need to fill. A potential first round pick, Revel is recovering from a torn ACL which is why he’s still available in this mock. The Cowboys have shown interest and are never afraid to roll the dice on a player coming off an injury.
Round 3, Pick 76: Damien Martinez, RB, Miami
Another player Dallas has shown interest in is Damien Martinez. The Miami product met with the Cowboys during the Combine and will have him in town for the annual “Dallas Day” visit.
Martinez transferred from Oregon State and was the first Hurricane to run for 1,000 yards since 2016. He might not have the same star power as some of the big names but would give Dallas a strong backfield by joining Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders.
