Analyst selects 2 Cowboys as ‘favorite picks’ from 2025 NFL draft
The Dallas Cowboys didn’t wow anyone with their first selection in the 2025 NFL draft, but they landed a starting-caliber guard in Tyler Booker.
They followed that up with one solid pick after another, getting maximum value throughout the draft. That’s led to praise from several outlets, with ESPN’s Field Yates being the latest to give them their flowers.
Yates selected his five favorite picks from each round of the draft, with the Cowboys being mentioned in Round 2 and Round 7.
Donovan Ezeiruaku, Round 2, No. 44 overall
One of Yates’ five favorite selections in Round 2 was used on Donovan Ezeiruaku from Boston College. He led the ACC in sacks with 16.5 and will face a lot of one-on-one opportunities with Micah Parsons across from him.
”I thought there was a chance that Ezeiruaku would sneak into the first round (he was No. 32 on my final board). He is a smooth, long, instinctive pass rusher who finished second in the FBS in sacks (16.5) and first in pressures (65) last season, completely altering games for Boston College as a one-man force.” — Yates, ESPN
Yates points to setting the edge against the run as the main area of improvement for Ezeiruaku, but he’s going to be a factor against the pass from day one.
Jay Toia, Round 7, No. 217 overall
In Round 7, Yates again chooses a Dallas selection as one of his favorites. This time it’s Jay Toia, a massive run-stuffing nose tackle from UCLA. At 6-foot-2 and 342 pounds, Toia is a monster against the run, which is an area where this defense needed help in the worst way.
”After adding the best run blocker in the class early in Alabama's Tyler Booker, the Cowboys selected one of the best run defenders late in Toia. He anchored UCLA's run defense, which gave up only 2.7 yards per attempt in 2023 (second best in the FBS). With great size, power and violent hands, Toia makes life easier for linebackers against the run.” — Yates, ESPN
Toia won’t offer much against the pass but there are multiple options for getting after the quarterback on this defense. The important thing will be getting to third down, which Toia can make happen.
