Cowboys land national champion CB in early 2026 NFL mock draft
The Dallas Cowboys could have gone with a top-tier cornerback in the 2025 NFL Draft, but they opted to address the offensive line instead by taking Alabama guard Tyler Booker.
That could change a year from now if Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski's prediction comes true with Michigan's Jyaire Hill joining the Cowboys in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
MORE: Texas' Steve Sarkisian gushes over 'electric' new Cowboys running back
"While the Cowboys spent a third-round pick on Shavon Revel Jr. over the weekend, the defense could still use further help at cornerback," Sobleski wrote.
"Trevon Diggs missed the majority of 2023 with a torn ACL and reinjured the same knee this past season. DaRon Bland also dealt with injuries in 2024 and is about to enter a contract year. On top of that, the defense needs someone to cover the slot after Jourdan Lewis left for Jacksonville during free agency.
"Michigan's Jyaire Hill gives Dallas a corner who has experience on the outside and could lineup at nickel, according to NFL Draft Buzz.
MORE: Cowboys are 'building team interest' in reuniting with former star receiver
"Has explosive movement skills and the fluid athleticism and change-of-direction ability to come down and cover slot receivers," Draft Buzz said of its No. 1 corner heading into the summer.
A lot will happen in the next 12 months, but if Hill posts another solid season at Michigan and if the Cowboys are still in need of addressing the cornerback position for the long haul, Dallas could be an option for the former national champion.
The 2026 NFL Draft is scheduled to take place in Pittsburgh next April.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 wide receiver options for the Cowboys after the 2025 NFL draft
Cowboys named possible landing spot for familiar playmaking WR after draft
Dallas Cowboys NFL Draft Roundup: Grading the 2025 rookie class
Cowboys' Day 2 NFL Draft pick named one of 2025 draft's 'biggest steals'