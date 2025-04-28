Cowboys Country

Cowboys land national champion CB in early 2026 NFL mock draft

The Dallas Cowboys can add some championship experience early in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Michigan defensive back Jyaire Hill celebrates a win over Ohio State at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio
Michigan defensive back Jyaire Hill celebrates a win over Ohio State at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys could have gone with a top-tier cornerback in the 2025 NFL Draft, but they opted to address the offensive line instead by taking Alabama guard Tyler Booker.

That could change a year from now if Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski's prediction comes true with Michigan's Jyaire Hill joining the Cowboys in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

MORE: Texas' Steve Sarkisian gushes over 'electric' new Cowboys running back

"While the Cowboys spent a third-round pick on Shavon Revel Jr. over the weekend, the defense could still use further help at cornerback," Sobleski wrote.

Michigan Wolverines defensive back Jyaire Hill against the Washington Huskies during the College Football Playoff.
Michigan Wolverines defensive back Jyaire Hill against the Washington Huskies during the College Football Playoff. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Trevon Diggs missed the majority of 2023 with a torn ACL and reinjured the same knee this past season. DaRon Bland also dealt with injuries in 2024 and is about to enter a contract year. On top of that, the defense needs someone to cover the slot after Jourdan Lewis left for Jacksonville during free agency.

"Michigan's Jyaire Hill gives Dallas a corner who has experience on the outside and could lineup at nickel, according to NFL Draft Buzz.

MORE: Cowboys are 'building team interest' in reuniting with former star receiver

"Has explosive movement skills and the fluid athleticism and change-of-direction ability to come down and cover slot receivers," Draft Buzz said of its No. 1 corner heading into the summer.

A lot will happen in the next 12 months, but if Hill posts another solid season at Michigan and if the Cowboys are still in need of addressing the cornerback position for the long haul, Dallas could be an option for the former national champion.

Maize Team defensive back Jyaire Hill shakes hands with fans before the spring game at Michigan Stadium
Maize Team defensive back Jyaire Hill shakes hands with fans before the spring game at Michigan Stadium. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK


The 2026 NFL Draft is scheduled to take place in Pittsburgh next April.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —

3 wide receiver options for the Cowboys after the 2025 NFL draft

Cowboys named possible landing spot for familiar playmaking WR after draft

Dallas Cowboys NFL Draft Roundup: Grading the 2025 rookie class

Cowboys' Day 2 NFL Draft pick named one of 2025 draft's 'biggest steals'

Meet Madeline Salter: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Draft