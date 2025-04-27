Cowboys' early selection named among 'biggest reaches' in 2025 NFL draft
Overall, the Dallas Cowboys have earned high marks for their work in the 2025 NFL draft. They selected nine players, who all have a realistic chance of making the roster.
What made their draft really impressive was the value they found throughout the weekend, with only one pick being an exception. Ironically enough, it was their first pick of the draft.
At No. 12 overall, the Cowboys selected Alabama guard Tyler Booker. It was a disappointment after imagining Tetairoa McMillan as the selection all offseason, but Dallas had to pivot when he was taken at No. 8.
They landed a good starter, but The 33rd Team's Ian Valentino still believes he was one of the nine big reaches in the draft.
"Booker's pass protection effectiveness at Alabama was impressive, giving up only two sacks in 1,035 career pass blocking snaps," Valentino wrote.
"However, for as powerful as he is, his inability to react quickly and move defenders consistently in the run game would mean a scheme change at any point in Dallas would render him useless."
"Athleticism matters in the NFL because it reveals a realistic floor and upside. Booker might be a good starter, but was that worth it for the 12th overall pick?"
Booker isn't being questioned as a starting-caliber player, and the Cowboys needed to improve their pass protection, especially with Dak Prescott coming off a hamstring injury. Still, the limited athletic profile for Booker has led to some criticism.
That said, he fits the exact style of play head coach Brian Schottenheimer is looking for. The first-year coach wants to win in the trenches and added a player whose greatest desire is to make opponents "not love football anymore."
If he does that, no one will care that he was labeled a reach.
