Cowboys Country

Cowboys ‘more than probable’ to add veteran WR, per team insider

The Dallas Cowboys are exploring their options at wide receiver.

Randy Gurzi

Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen catches a pass during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen catches a pass during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers. / Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys did some excellent work in the 2025 NFL Draft, but they didn’t fill every hole on the roster.

They should be applauded for not reaching, especially after missing out on Tetairoa McMillan in Round 1. For the past several years, they’ve been one of the top teams in the draft, except when they allow need to dictate their moves — Taco Charlton and Mazi Smith come to mind.

That doesn’t take away from the fact that they don’t have a legitimate No. 2 wide receiver to complement CeeDee Lamb. The good news on that front is that the front office knows something has to be done, they even said so during post-draft pressers.

Of course, with Jerry Jones, it’s always hard to tell if there’s any urgency, but DallasCowboys.com writer Patrik Walker believes there is. He claims it’s “far more than probable” that a veteran is added to the roster before camp.

“So, is there potentially a proven veteran on the way to Dallas, one that supersedes the free agency addition of Campbell, be it via a direct signing or a trade? Seems far more than probable, at this point, enough so that it's safe to label it as highly likely — particularly considering there was a possible trade in the works heading into the draft to try and solidify the position.“ — Walker, DallasCowboys.com

Bills WR Amari Cooper turns up field after making a catch in the second quarter against the New England Patriots.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper turns up field after making a catch in the second quarter against the New England Patriots. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Walker said a proposed trade fell apart before the draft. Perhaps the Cowboys pick the phone up again, although there are a few names in free agency. Walker listed Keenan Allen and Amari Cooper, who would both be better options than Jalen Tolbert or Jonathan Mingo.

The good news is that Lamb is still there, keeping this from being an Allen Hurns/Terrance Williams/Tavon Austin situation.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

3 wide receiver options for the Cowboys after the 2025 NFL draft

Dallas Cowboys NFL Draft Roundup: Grading the 2025 rookie class

Cowboys named possible landing spot for familiar playmaking WR after draft

Cowboys' Day 2 NFL Draft pick named one of 2025 draft's 'biggest steals'

Meet Madeline Salter: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/News