Cowboys ‘more than probable’ to add veteran WR, per team insider
The Dallas Cowboys did some excellent work in the 2025 NFL Draft, but they didn’t fill every hole on the roster.
They should be applauded for not reaching, especially after missing out on Tetairoa McMillan in Round 1. For the past several years, they’ve been one of the top teams in the draft, except when they allow need to dictate their moves — Taco Charlton and Mazi Smith come to mind.
That doesn’t take away from the fact that they don’t have a legitimate No. 2 wide receiver to complement CeeDee Lamb. The good news on that front is that the front office knows something has to be done, they even said so during post-draft pressers.
Of course, with Jerry Jones, it’s always hard to tell if there’s any urgency, but DallasCowboys.com writer Patrik Walker believes there is. He claims it’s “far more than probable” that a veteran is added to the roster before camp.
“So, is there potentially a proven veteran on the way to Dallas, one that supersedes the free agency addition of Campbell, be it via a direct signing or a trade? Seems far more than probable, at this point, enough so that it's safe to label it as highly likely — particularly considering there was a possible trade in the works heading into the draft to try and solidify the position.“ — Walker, DallasCowboys.com
Walker said a proposed trade fell apart before the draft. Perhaps the Cowboys pick the phone up again, although there are a few names in free agency. Walker listed Keenan Allen and Amari Cooper, who would both be better options than Jalen Tolbert or Jonathan Mingo.
The good news is that Lamb is still there, keeping this from being an Allen Hurns/Terrance Williams/Tavon Austin situation.
